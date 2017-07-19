Sushil Modi posers to CM Nitish Kumar on closed door meeting with Tejaswi Yadav

On RJD President Lalu Prasad backing BSP chief Mayawati and offering her to send her to Rajya Sabha from his party, the senior BJP leader alleged, “He is shedding crocodile tears in the name of dalits”. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who held a closed-door meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, to answer if he was standing firm on his policy of zero tolerance against corruption or had compromised with it for the “sake of chair”. “Has the CM given up? will to sack Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav who even after 12 days of CBI raids and an FIR against him has not given point-by-point reply to accusations?” Modi wondred in a statement here.

Modi, who has been highlighting accumulation of benami properties by RJD President Lalu Prasad and his family, said the way Tejaswi Yadav led a “julus” (procession) of RJD ministers to the cabinet meeting yesterday reflected as if he was “issuing a threat to the CM that the entire party is with him and nothing can be done against him.”

Making a scathing attack against the Congress which is trying to play peacemaker to break the running feud between JD(U) and RJD, Modi said Congress could never create pressure on issue of corruption as their leader like Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is “sticking to chair” notwithstanding CBI raids and registration of case by Enforcement Directorate.

On RJD President Lalu Prasad backing BSP chief Mayawati and offering her to send her to Rajya Sabha from his party, the senior BJP leader alleged, “He is shedding crocodile tears in the name of dalits”. He also poked fun at Lalu Prasad for failing to file a defemation case against him even 10 days after issuing a threat in this regard to him in the wake of his allegation of tranfer of land by former RJD minister Brij Bihari Singh to Tej Pratap Yadav as a “gift” in 2004.

Lalu Prasad had dismissed the allegation by making public a cancelled deed of over 13 acres of land “gifted” by Brij Bihari Prasad to his son without his consent and threatened to file a defamation case against Sushil Modi.