Sushil Modi demands CBI probe into benami properties of Lalu Prasad’s family

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today demanded a CBI probe into the alleged benami properties and lands owned by RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family, and the sacking of his two minister sons in connection with it. “The Chief Minister should show courage and hand over to CBI the probe into the benami properties and land amassed by RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family through corrupt means.

Nitish Kumar should neither come under pressure from Lalu Prasad nor should he fear that his government would lose power,” he said. Kumar should also sack Prasad’s sons — Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav– for amassing properties worth crores of rupees through corrupt means, he said.

Sushil Modi, who is the leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council, has been making repeated allegations and provided purported documentary evidences that Prasad and his family got prime lands and properties transferred, including a two acres plot near Saguna Mor in the city where Bihar’s biggest mall is being constructed, in their names through shell companies.

Also watch:

He had also alleged that Lalu Prasad as Railway Minister had sold off two hotels belonging to it at Ranchi and Puri to the owner of Sujata Hotel Harsh Kochar, who in turn had got two acres of land registered in the name of ‘Delight Marketing Company Pvt Ltd’ in 2005.

The ‘Delight Marketing Company Pvt Ltd’ was re-christened as ‘LARA Projects Pvt Ltd’ in which Rabri Devi, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were made the only directors in 2014. Sushil Modi again charged Prasad’s family of becoming owners of parcels of prime land in the city worth crores of rupees. The land was earlier owned by A K Infosystems Pvt Ltd, which had been set up in 2006.

Amit Katyal and Rajesh Katyal of that company had set up a liquor factory at Bihta in Patna in 2003-04 when Rabri Devi was chief minister and handed over the firm to Prasad’s family for helping them in setting up a liquor factory, he alleged.

Tej Pratap Yadav had concealed in his election affidavit and annual assets declaration that he had bought 45.24 decimal land worth Rs 53.34 lakh in 2010 in Aurangabad district, whose current value is around Rs 15 crore, the BJP leader had claimed on Friday last. He had also sought action by the Election Commission for concealing of facts in Tej Pratap’s election affidavit.