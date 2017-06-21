Surya Namaskar: Learn its amazing seven benefits on International Yoga Day

Surya Namaskar has incredible benefits. (Thinkstock images)

International Yoga Day: It is believed that practicing the 12-posture Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) daily can transform one’s life. According to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Surya Namaskar is “essentially about building a dimension within you where your physical cycles are in sync with sun’s cycles”. Ancient sages of India considered that different parts of human body are governed by different ‘Devas (divine light). The solar plexus located behind the navel was considered to be connected with the Sun. Hence, they recommended the Surya Namaskar. The regular Surya Namaskar practice enhances the solar plexus, increasing a persons’ creativity as well as intuitive abilities. According to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, “All our emotions get stored in the solar plexus, and it is also the point from where one’s gut feelings arise.”

Surya namaskar should be practiced at the time of sunrise. Here are some incredible benefits of the the exercise:

Regular Surya Namaskar practice improves blood circulation in the body, helps maintain health. Yoga experts believe that Surya Namaskar has several benefits for heart, liver, intestine, stomach, chest, throat, legs. Surya Namaskar daily can help calm your mind and improve concentration. Regular practice of this exercise improves strength and vitality of the body. Children above five years of age should be encouraged to do this exercise. For people concerned about their body weight, Surya Namaskar can help lose extra fat on the belly. For women, experts say Surya Namaskar can help regulate irregular menstrual cycles and also help in easy child birth. Surya Namaskar practice also helps improve the ‘Sixth Sense’. According to Artofliving.org, regular Surya Namaskar and meditation help increase the size of sola plexus, which is also known as the “second brain”. The expansion of solar plexus helps develop intuitive ability but contraction leads to “depression and other negative tendencies”, it says.

The World is celebrating International Day of Yoga today. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi practices yoga along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and 50,000 yoga enthusiasts in Lucknow.