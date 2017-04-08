Surrender before jail authorities, orders Supreme Court to double-murder convict who was released due to ‘typographical errors’!

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a double-murder convict Jitender alias Kalla to surrender immediately before jail authorities. (PTI)

Jitender alias Kalla, who was convicted for shooting and killing Anil Bhadana, the then president of Satyawati College Students’ Union, on March 10, 1999 and who also next day shot dead the father of Sumit Nayyar – an eyewitness in Bhadana’s murder case – was awarded 30 years in jail by a trial court in the first murder case and was asked to remain in prison for the rest of his life in the second case. But things were goofed up on December 24 last year, in which a judgment delivered by a Delhi High Court bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal that let Jitendra free due to some ‘typographical errors’, as per the reports by Indian Express. In a verdict delivered by the HC has allegedly led to double-murder convict being released noting that he had already served 16 years and 10 months in jail.

The HC on February 14 admitted that a typographical error was noticed post delivery of the judgment dated December 24, 2016. After the judgment delivered by an HC bench, the relatives of the two deceased moved the HC. They pointed out the errors and also apprehended threats to their lives. Bhadana’s father and brother, the eyewitness in Bhadana murder case, and the complainant in the case also sought police protection.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a double-murder convict to surrender immediately before jail authorities. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan dismissed a plea by Jitendra to stay the HC orders, which had later sought to rectify the typographical errors and had directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to take steps to take him into custody at the earliest. As the apex court did not found any justification to stay the operation of the orders passed by the HC in February and March to correct the mistake in the judgment, the bench said that the petitioner needs to surrender and make an application for bail which shall be considered on its own merits.