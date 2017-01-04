Surgical Strikes were aimed to convey India’s non-acceptance of terrorism to Pakistan, says VK Singh

“Aim of surgical strike was to convey to Pakistan that we will not accept continuance of terrorism as the new norm,” VK Singh said.

Former Army General and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs VK Singh has said that Army’s Surgical Strikes across LoC were aimed to convey India non-acceptance of terrorism as the ‘new norm’. “Aim of surgical strike was to convey to Pakistan that we will not accept continuance of terrorism as the new norm,” VK Singh said. Singh’s comments come at a time when newly appoited army chief Bipin Rawat had said that future possibilities of surgical strikes can’t be denied. Rawat, in a conversation with news channel NDTV, had said that India has a right to take action against terror bases across the Line of Control.

He added that army will not shy off from conducting more surgical strikes if needed. Rawat, who had taken over as the 27th Army chief last week, said that surgical strikes were meant to send out a message to Pakistan. Indian Army had in September carried out Surgical Strikes across Line Of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, destroying eight Pakistan-backed terror launchpad.

The strike were carried out after repeated unprovoked cross-border firing, border infiltration, and an attack at Uri Army base camp which had left 19 Indian soldiers martyred. However, Pakistan Army had out-rightly denied surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army.