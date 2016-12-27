Suresh Kalmadi, tainted in CWG scam, appointed life-president of Indian Olympic Association

News agency ANI quoting sources reported that appointment of Kalmadi and Chautala’s appoitment was taken as an unanimous decision.

Suresh Kalmadi, who was tainted in multi-crore CWG scam, has been appointed as the life-president of Indian Olympic Association. Along with Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala has also appointed as the life chairman of the organisation. News agency ANI quoting sources reported that appointment of Kalmadi and Chautala’s appoitment was taken as an unanimous decision. The sources added that resolution for appointment was moved by Joint Secy Rakesh Gupta and 150 people who were part of the meeting agreed to it. They also said that appointments have been done as a part of tradition.

