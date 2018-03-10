Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi re-elected RSS general secretary for record fourth-term

Suresh Joshi, popularly known as Bhaiyaji Joshi was re-elected as General Secretary or the RSS Sarkaryavah by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Nagpur on Saturday. (PTI)

Suresh Joshi, popularly known as Bhaiyaji Joshi was re-elected as General Secretary or the RSS Sarkaryavah by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Nagpur on Saturday. 70-year-old Joshi was re-elected for a fourth term as the sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for a period of 3 years from 2018 to 2021. Earlier, it was V Seshadri who had held the post for 13 years since 1987. Joshi was first chosen Sarkaryawah in 2008 with Mohan Bhagwat taking over as Sarsanghchalak.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest body for decision making and policy formulation for the RSS. Addressing a press conference outside the RSS Smriti Mandir in Nagpur the RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (communication in charge), Manmohan Vaidya made the announcement. The announcement was also made on the official Twitter handle of RSS. “Maananeeya Sri Suresh ( Bhaiyaji) Joshi re-elected as #RSS Sarkaryavah ( General Secretary ) for a period of 3 years (2018-2021) by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Nagpur. #RSSABPS,” it said.

The meeting was held at RSS headquarters in Nagpur today with the leaders representing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS’s) of over 60,000 shakhas (branches) across the country present to elect a new Sarkaryawah.The announcement was made on the second of the three-day meeting of the RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), which was inaugurated by RSS chief (Sarsanghchalak) Mohan Bhagwat at the Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Nagpur.

This election is considered as an important one because in the day-to-day running of the RSS its supreme leader, the Sarsanghchalak, has only an advisory role. While the general secretary is essentially the chief executive of what is the world’s largest non-government organisation. The executive head of the RSS has full control over the organisation’s every activity.

About RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Nagpur in 1925. He was a freedom fighter who devoted his entire life to the service of the motherland. There are Shakhas in approximately 50,000 villages and towns of Bharat. As RSS does not keep a formal membership or register of Swayamsevaks, the exact number of Swayamsevaks is difficult to count.