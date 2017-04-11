Surat’s Atal Ashram offers 6500 kg laddu to Hanuman temple on Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2017 was celebrated on April 11 and if priests and other astrologers were to be believed to hold far greater significance than others. (ANI)

Gujarat’s Atal Ashram in Surat on Tuesday offered a 6500 kg laddu to Hanuman temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Hanuman Jayanti 2017 was celebrated on April 11 and if priests and other astrologers were to be believed to hold far greater significance than others. According to certain calculations, the special significance happened after a gap of 120 years. The festival is celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the country on the day of a full moon and the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. According to Hindu mythology, Hanuman is the demigod son of the God of Wind-Pawan. He is found in the Hindu mythology on the side of Lord Ram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Hanuman played a major part in Lord Ram’s victory over the demon king of Lanka, Ravan. Hanuman was born with extraordinary abilities, such as flying, super strength, immortality, immune to almost all mythological weapons known to mankind and changing his size at will. On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Lord Hanuman flock temples dedicated to him across the country seeking his protection and blessings.

On this very day, the devotees of Lord Hanuman go to his temples and read the shlokas and mantras like the Hanuman Chalisa etc. Hanuman Chalisa is also commonly used by the superstitious to ward off evil. Devotees offer flowers and garland to Hanuman’s idol, along with roses and tilak, Diyas of ghee and mustard oil are also poured on the idols of Hanuman, which is believed to appease the God.