Surat Police arrests 4 persons for printing, circulating fake currency; Rs 40.73 lakh in counterfeit notes seize

Special Operations Group of Surat police has arrested four persons for printing and circulating fake currency. Rs 40.73 lakh in counterfeit notes were seized from their possession, police said. An SOG team raided a house at Sania village near here today and seized fake notes in denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100. Police had earlier arrested three persons for trying to circulate fake currency. The arrested men revealed that they had got the notes from one Ravi Gandhi. Police raided Gandhi’s row house at Sania and arrested him.

A printing machine, a cutting machine, a laptop and the paper used to print fake notes were found at the house, apart from Rs 15.38 lakh in fake currency. Altogether, Rs 40.73 lakh in fake currency were seized from the possession of Gandhi (30) and the other three. Gandhi thought of printing fake notes first when he was in urgent need of money to repay a loan of Rs 80 lakh, police said. Further probe is on.