Surat civic body gets Centre’s ‘Best City Bus Services Award’

The awards for the ‘Best Urban Transport Practices’ were announced by the ministry on the concluding day of the three-day Urban Mobility Conference-cum-Exhibition in Hyderabad.

Surat Municipal Corporation has been selected for the ‘Best City Bus Services Award’ by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs for succeeding in attracting 87% of the private vehicle and autorickshaw users to use city buses, a release said. The awards for the ‘Best Urban Transport Practices’ were announced by the ministry on the concluding day of the three-day Urban Mobility Conference-cum-Exhibition in Hyderabad. Surat city, with a population of about 45 lakh, was dependent on three-wheelers and private vehicles till 2014 when the Bus Rapid Transport System and city buses were made operational. At present, 275 city buses are operational in the city on 28 routes with fares ranging from a minimum of Rs 4 to a maximum of Rs 22. Also, Mysuru’s Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) scheme has won the ‘Best Non-Motorised Transport’ Award, while Kochi (Kerala) was chosen for the ‘Best Urban Transport Initiative’ Award for completing its Metro Rail Project in a quick time besides integrating its Metro with other modes of transport.