Surajkund Mela: Yogi Adityanath talks tough, says expose those who try to create a divide among people

Surajkund Mela: Yogi Adityanath gives this stern message to those trying to create a divide

Surajkund Mela: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today, inaugurated Surajkund Mela in Faridabad (Haryana) in the presence of Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. While addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Yogi Adityanath urged people to stay united and gave a stern message to those who try to create a divide among people. He said, “PM kehte hain ki alag alag rajyon ke saath hamare sanskritik samjhaute hone chahiye jisse kahin bhi jo phut daalne waale tatva hain, jo hame baantna chahte hain, jo Bharat ko samridh nahi dekhna chahte, wolog benaqab ho sakein,” as per a tweet by ANI. Yogi also hailed the land of Haryana as ‘Dharma Bhumi’ citing a connection of the state with the Mahabharata. “Jameen ka vivad hai Uttar Pradesh mein, aur jhagda hota hai Haryana mein. Haryana mein Bhagwan Krishna ne aisa sandesh diya ki yudh bhumi ko hi unhone dharm bhumi bana diya,” added Yogi. It is woth mentioning here that Surajkund International Crafts Mela celebrates unique diversity of Indian traditions and culture.

This year, the state of Uttar Pradesh has been chosen to be the theme state for the Surajkund International Crafts Mela while Kyrgyzstan is participating as the supporting nation. As per media reports, at least 20 countries and all the Indian states are participating in the Mela. Apart from the handicrafts and handlooms on display, cultural performances in open-air will be the main attraction of the 17-day cultural extravaganza.The mela, that attracts a large number of Indian and international visitors, is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with union ministries of tourism, textiles, culture and external affairs.

The Surajkund Mela 2018 will begin on February 2 and will continue till February 18, 2018. A ticket price of Rs 120 per person on week days and Rs 180 on weekends has been kept for the visitors. As per the official statement, the mela ground is spread across 42.5 acres and has 1,071 work huts for craftspersons and a multi-cuisine food court, consisting of 36 stalls.

During the mela, special bus services will also be made available to help visit Surajkund from ISBT Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Gurgaon and Faridabad.