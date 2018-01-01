Surajkund crafts fair 2018: Uttar Pradesh would be theme state

The fair would be organised by the Haryana Tourism and Surajkund Fair Authority in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs. (File photo: Express Archives)

Uttar Pradesh would be the theme state for the 32nd Surajkund International Crafts fair, beginning from the first week of February at Faridabad in Haryana. Besides participation of all states, about two dozen countries would also take part in the fair, Haryana Tourism Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said here today. He said the fair is aimed to preserve Indian folk traditions and cultural heritage. It also provides a world-class platform for craftsmen from around the world to showcase their skills, Sharma said. The fair would be organised by the Haryana Tourism and Surajkund Fair Authority in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.

Renowned folk artists and cultural groups of national and international repute would enthrall tourists with various programmes in the ‘Choupal’ and Open-air theatre located in the fair premises in Surajkund. The fair will begin on February 2 and culminate on February 15.