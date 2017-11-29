Suraj Pal Amu, who threatened to behead Deepika Padukone, quits BJP post; says wants to slap Farooq Abdullah

Suraj Pal Amu resigns as Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief media coordinator (Source: ANI)

Suraj Pal Amu, the man who threatened to burn down any movie theatre that screened Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is back in the news. As per a tweet by ANI, Amu has stepped down from his post of the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief media coordinator. Speaking to ANI, he also revealed what’s next on his mind. He said, “Now my dream is to slap (former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister) Farooq Abdullah on Lal Chowk, I challenge him to meet me there.” Amu grabbed media’s attention after making derogatory remarks against Bhansali, Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh. He announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading the actress following which, the state BJP president Subhash Barala on November 20 had issued show-cause notice to the now-former Haryana BJP media chief, Amu “for giving a statement contrary to the party line”.

Attacking the Khattar government in Haryana, Amu went on to say, “I am pained at the behaviour of Haryana CM (Khattar). I have never seen a BJP CM so arrogant who doesn’t respect party workers and community representatives.” He added that he has resigned with a “heavy heart”. In a letter, through Whatsapp, to Barala, Amu said he was upset with the behaviour of the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with a delegation of Rajput community on Tuesday. Amu said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had ‘insulted’ Rajput by not agreeing to ban Padmavati in the state. “The BJP had given me chance to work with senior leaders not only from Haryana but also from the Centre…Now, I have started feeling that the Chief Minister doesn’t need dedicated workers and office-bearers anymore. There is a group of unwanted persons around the Chief Minister which has been keeping the dedicated workers away from him for the past three years,” Amu mentioned in the letter. Khattar had, on November 22, said Haryana will take a decision on permitting screening of film ‘Padmavati’ in the state after it gets clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The former BJP media chief’s comments (on the Padmavati team) had ignited controversy and had also led him to get booked by police in Gurgaon. The Haryana BJP chief had also threatened West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the TMC chief would face a fate similar to Surpanakha if she continued to support Bhansali’s magnum opus. The reaction came after Mamata tweeted in support of the film ‘Padmavati’. “We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice,” she wrote on Twitter.