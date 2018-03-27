Supreme Court’s body blow: Khap Panchayats can’t declare marriage between consenting adults illegal

During the course of hearing, the central government informed the apex court that it will soon introduce a bill in the Parliament to deal with such cases. (PTI)

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Khap panchayats have no right to declare a marriage illegal. The top court noted that it is illegal for Khap panchayats to stop any marriage.

In a stiff reprimand, the court made it clear that it is unconstitutional for any group or individual to declare a marriage illegal. “Any assembly which is intended to scuttle a marriage of two consenting adults would be illegal,” the top court observed.

During the course of hearing, the central government informed the apex court that it will soon introduce a bill in the Parliament to deal with such cases.

The SC made this observation while hearing a petition filed by NGO, Shakti Vahini against Khap panchayats. The NGO had in its plea urged the SC to pass directions to the Centre and state governments to formulate a law to prevent cases of honour killings.