  3. Supreme Court’s body blow: Khap Panchayats can’t declare marriage between consenting adults illegal

Supreme Court’s body blow: Khap Panchayats can’t declare marriage between consenting adults illegal

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Khap panchayats have no right to declare a marriage illegal. The top court noted that it is illegal for Khap panchayats to stop any marriage.

By: | Published: March 27, 2018 11:10 AM
Khap Panchayat, supreme court, illegal marriage, marriage, supreme court, dipak misra, legal marriage, marriage law During the course of hearing, the central government informed the apex court that it will soon introduce a bill in the Parliament to deal with such cases. (PTI)

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Khap panchayats have no right to declare a marriage illegal. The top court noted that it is illegal for Khap panchayats to stop any marriage.

In a stiff reprimand, the court made it clear that it is unconstitutional for any group or individual to declare a marriage illegal. “Any assembly which is intended to scuttle a marriage of two consenting adults would be illegal,” the top court observed.

During the course of hearing, the central government informed the apex court that it will soon introduce a bill in the Parliament to deal with such cases.

The SC made this observation while hearing a petition filed by NGO, Shakti Vahini against Khap panchayats. The NGO had in its plea urged the SC to pass directions to the Centre and state governments to formulate a law to prevent cases of honour killings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top