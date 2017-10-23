Supreme Court to hear Unitech real estate developers’ case today

Sanjay Chandra is accused of duping buyers who had booked flats in his real-estate project in Greater Noida.(image: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a fraud case against Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra. On September 15, the top court had refused to grant interim bail to Chandra in the case, relating to delaying of housing projects in Noida and Gurugram. The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, had also directed the real estate company to file a detailed list of homebuyers who want possession of flats in Unitech group projects and those seeking refund of their money.

Several home buyers had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking a direction to the real estate for getting timely possession and compensation of their flats. The top court is hearing various project-related matters involving Unitech. In February, the Supreme Court asked Unitech to pay interest to 39 flat buyers who chose to withdraw after the builder’s failure to deliver flats as promised. The matter concerned the owners who booked flats in Unitech’s Vistas project in Gurugram in Haryana. Sanjay Chandra is accused of duping buyers who had booked flats in his real-estate project in Greater Noida.

Home buyers had accused Unitech of not completing the project and non-payment of their money along with interest. Allegations are also that Sanjay Chandra fraudulently took money from his clients and parked it in a shell company, thereby laundering it abroad. Earlier, Sanjay Chandra was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 2G trial.