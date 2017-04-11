Supreme Court to hear plea seeking to stop providing government accommodation to former UP CMs

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the plea filed by NGO- Lok Prahari, seeking a direction to stop the practice of giving bungalows to former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the plea filed by NGO- Lok Prahari, seeking a direction to stop the practice of giving bungalows to former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in August 2016, the top court quashed rules framed by the Uttar Pradesh government in 1997 that entitled former Chief Ministers to occupy Type VI government bungalows for their lifetime. According to which six former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and two sitting Governors, had to vacate their government bungalows in Lucknow within two months. A bench headed by Justice Anil R Dave directed the former CMs to hand over possession of the bungalows occupied by them with appropriate rent. A former IAS officer and general secretary of the Lok Prahari NGO had said a Chief Minister could retain government accommodation only up to a fortnight after demitting office.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The amendments in the law enables former chief ministers of the state, including Rajnath Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati, to retain government bungalows in that capacity. The apex court had sought the UP governments response on November 15, 2016 after the plea of NGO filed through its general secretary S N Shukla claimed that the state government had passed the amendment bill to enable the ex-CMs retain the bungalow by skirting the apex court verdict of August 1, 2016.

In its verdict, the apex court had held that the government bungalows allotted to the former Chief Ministers was bad in law and they should hand over possession of the bungalows occupied by them within two months. It had said the state government should also recover appropriate rent from the occupants of the said bungalows for the period during which they were in their “unauthorised occupation”.