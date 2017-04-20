Supreme Court to hear plea seeking probe on extra-judicial killings in Manipur today

The Supreme Court on Thursday will continue to hear the extra-judicial killings in Manipur case.(PTI)

The Supreme Court on Thursday will continue to hear the extra-judicial killings in Manipur case. In the previous hearing, the apex court had asked the Centre to segregate the cases related to the armed forces from the list of 265 incidents of extra-judicial killings in Manipur, which it would deal with first on a plea seeking probe into such alleged fake encounter killings. Earlier in the week, the apex court heard a plea seeking probe in the alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur from 2000 to 2012 by the security forces and the police.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B. Lokur and U.U. Lalit said it would first hear the matters which were filed in – commission of inquiry, judicial inquiry or high court matters, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) cases, and cases based on written complaints. Senior advocate V. Giri, who represented Manipur, pointed out discrepancies in the number of matters to that were to be dealt by the apex court as the data given by the petitioners were not tallying with the figures given by the Centre.

The Centre said that it found 70 matters, out of the 282 cases, were found to be related to the Army and Assam Rifles and the rest related the state police. In July last year, the apex court had directed a thorough probe into the alleged killings in Manipur and expressed concern over the use of “excessive or retaliatory force” stating that it was not permissible under the Armed Force Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The apex court also rejected the Centre’s contention that an internal enquiry was conducted through the Army’s Human Rights Division to ensure punishment for the violation of human rights.