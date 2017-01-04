Supreme Court to hear Cauvery water issue on February 7

SC directs Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water each day to Tamil Nadu, till further order. (PTI)

The Supreme Court has today said that it would hear the Cauvery water issue further on February 7. It directed Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water each day to Tamil Nadu, till further order. The lawyer from the Tamil Nadu side, Shekhar Naphade requested the court to bring a logical end in the case for which continuous hearing should be there. the apex court then replied saying that the hearing in the case would go in for three weelks starting from February 7, so the that the Cauvery water issue can be resolved.

On December 9, while deciding not to refer the case to a tribunal, the top court said the appeals by both states against the award was maintainable and added that the order for Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs water per day to Tamil Nadu would continue. In November last year, the AIADMK had suggested for the formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB) in oder to resolve the diffrences between the two southern states over Cauvery water.

The dispute over the water goes back to 1892 when a deal was filed between Madras Presidency and Mysore for arbitration but led to other set of problems. Attempts were made later to arbitrate between the two states under the guidance of Centreal Government and the another pact t was signed in 1924. Since Kerala and Puducherry also staked claims of their share in water after the country’s independence, a panel was for formed in 1970 to find out the situation on ground. It submitted its report two years later and more research was done on the case by a panel committee and in 1975, both states reached an agreement. But when a a new government was formed in Tamil Nadu, it did not give consent to terms of the deal leading to growth of the dispute.

Last year in September, the top had asked Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs water from October 1-6,stressing that that no one would know when the “wrath of the law” would fall on the state government.