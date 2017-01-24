Supreme Court to appoint administrators in BCCI issue today

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on a petition seeking to form a Lodha Panel-like committee, in order to look into the irregularities in other sports across the country. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will read out the names to be appointed as administrators in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) matter. Earlier, the amicus curiae had proposed nine names to the apex court for its approval for the appointment of the Cricket administrators. The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on a petition seeking to form a Lodha Panel-like committee, in order to look into the irregularities in other sports across the country.

The petition, which was heard by a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, sought the intervention of the Supreme Court for a direction to the Center to constitute a Lodha Panel-like committee.

Watch this video

The new committee would look and probe if there is any kind of corruption and irregularities by anyone in any sport in the country.

Following allegations of corruption, match fixing and betting scandals in cricket in the country, the Supreme Court of India appointed a three-panel member led by Justice R.M Lodha in January 2015 to look into the functioning of the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) and suggest reforms.