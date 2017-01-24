Supreme Court termed as ‘lowest point’ the use of unparliamentary word

The observation came when senior advocate Vikas Singh said it was “slip of the tongue” and he has apologised before anybody could notice it.

The Supreme Court today termed as “lowest point in the history” of the apex court last week’s incident in which a senior advocate had used an unparliamentary word while assailing the verdict in the BCCI matter. “I am sorry but this reflected the lowest point in the history of modern Supreme Court. I am pained,” Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who was part of the three-judge bench, said.

However, the bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, said, “Decorum of the court should not be spoilt”. The bench said it was pained as an allegation or assertion was made without any substance that they do not want to hear him. “It is not done. It is not proper to say that we don’t want to hear anybody,” the bench said. At this stage, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said “cases come and go, but dignity should be there”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said he was apologising on behalf of the bar. During the hearing on January 20 in the case, the court had witnessed a piquant situation when the senior advocate used an unparliamentary word while assailing the verdict, evoking a sharp reaction from the bench which not only reprimanded him but barred him from advancing arguments on that day.