Supreme Court seeks CBI’s response on Karti Chidambaram’s travel plans

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the CBI till Monday to respond on an application by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram seeking to travel to Britain on December 2. Chidambaram junior has mentioned travel plans to Cambridge in connection with his daughter’s admission. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud gave time till November 20 to the Central Bureau of Investigation to reply. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that he needed to take instructions on Chidambaram junior’s application.In his application, he has attached a communication from the Cambridge University saying that his daughter’s interview for admission was scheduled for December 5.

He has told the court that he would leave for Cambridge on December 2, and come back on December 10. Senior counsel Kapil Sibal told the bench that in the last hearing the court had indicated that it might permit Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad for four to five days, and the CBI could indicate conditions it wanted imposed. Karti Chidambaram is being investigated for alleged irregularities in the grant of FIPB clearance to INX Media Ltd. when his father was the Union Finance Minister.