Supreme Court reserves order on plea against BJP leaders in Ayodhya case

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on various pleas, including that of the CBI seeking restoration of conspiracy charges against senior BJP leaders, including L K Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

A bench of justices P C Ghose and R F Nariman will also decide whether the trial of the VVIP accused can be transferred from a Rae Bareli court to a Lucknow court, which is already conducting the trial in the case. It indicated holding of joint trial of the two sets of cases.

There were two sets of cases related to the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992. While the first set involved unnamed ‘karsevaks’, the trial for which is taking place in a Lucknow court, while the second set of cases relates to the VVIPs, which is being heard in a Rae Bareli court.

The bench also said that since 25 years have already passed, in the interest of justice, it will consider ordering a time-bound trial on day-to-day basis, to be completed preferably within two years.

The conspiracy charge against 13 accused, including Advani, Joshi and Bharti was dropped in the case. Besides the three BJP leaders, such charges were dropped against Kalyan Singh (currently the Governor of Rajasthan), Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and VHP leader Acharya Giriraj Kishore (both have since passed away ).