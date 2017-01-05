Supreme Court rejects plea seeking CBI inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death

Sasikala Pushpa had further said that the people of Tamil Nadu, the entire nation wished to know about what had happened to the late TN Cheif Minister.(PTI)

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking CBI inquiry into former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death. The concerned petition had been filed by expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa. A PIL had also been filed by Chennai-based NGO in the SC seeking a judicial probe into Amma’s death, who had breathed her last at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on December 5 after she had spent months in the hospital due to prolonged illness. The NGO had pleaded with the SC to recover all the medical documents during Jayalalithaa’s stay in the Apollo Hospital for a time period of more than two months. Meanwhile, Sasikala Pushpa had alleged that Jayalalithaa’s death a matter of suspicion as her her actual medical records were not disclosed and nobody was allowed to meet her.

Furthermore, her funeral photographs showed embalming marks and everything from her hospitalisation to her death “was kept under wraps”, Pushpa told reporters. A day after filing a petition, Pushpa on December 19 had said that a proper inquiry should be conducted as the people of Tamil Nadu want to know the actual reason of Jayalalithaa’s death. Pushpa had said that she had filed a writ petition in the apex court regarding the ‘mysterious’ death of the Tamil Nadu CM. She had said that Amma was a public figure and she should get justice.

Pushpa had further said that the people of Tamil Nadu, the entire nation wished to know about what had happened to the late TN Cheif Minister. She had said that the CM of a state ‘foul played’ like this was a million dollar question. She had added that the only reason she was taking the matter to the Supreme Court was to get justice. She told ANI that the Tamil people were suspecting that Amma’s close allies might have done something to her.