Supreme Court refuses to stay new Tamil Nadu law on Jallikattu

The Supreme Court today refused to stay the new legislation passed recently by the Tamil Nadu assembly allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the state. A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and R F Nariman also permitted the Centre to withdraw the January 7, 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. The apex court permitted animal rights bodies and other individuals to amend their pending petitions to challenge the new legislation. It also asked senior advocates K Parasaran and Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, to convey to the state government to maintain law and order situation.

The Tamil Nadu assembly had on January 21 unanimously passed an amendment bill for conducting the bull-taming sport without any hindrance. Replacing an ordinance promulgated earlier to allow jallikattu, the Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 was unanimously adopted by the House after members of all parties spoke welcoming the legislative initiative.

Jallikattu also known as eru thazhuvuthal, is a traditional spectacle in which a Bos indicus bull, is released into a crowd of people and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump of the bull with both arms and hang on to it while the bull attempts to escape. Participants hold the hump for as long as possible, attempting to bring the bull to a stop. In some cases, participants must ride long enough to remove flags on the bull’s horns. Jallikattu is typically practiced in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on Mattu Pongal day. The Animal Welfare Board of India filed a case in the Supreme Court of India for an outright ban on Jallikattu because of the cruelty to animals and the threat to public safety involved.