Supreme Court postpones plea on judges’ appointment

The Supreme Court on Monday postponed the plea on appointment of judges for a month. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday postponed the plea on appointment of judges for a month. The decision was taken by an apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar. Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi told the apex court that the Centre is ready for the appointment of judges. Justice Khehar had earlier on January 11 underlined the need for appointment of judges in the apex court and said that the vacancies were affecting the court’s efficiency. ”

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court currently has 23 judges against sanctioned strength of 31,” he added. Appointment of a judge was also a major concern of the former CJI Tirath Singh Thakur, who during his term in the apex court castigated the government for turning a deaf ear to the woes of the judiciary with regard to recruitment in courts. Thakur had expressed his disappointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Independence Day, saying, “I heard the popular Prime Minister for one and a half hours. I expected some mention about justice also, about the appointment of judges.”