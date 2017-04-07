Supreme Court liquor ban: Several hotels in Gurugram alter entrance routes, footfalls weak

In the wake of Supreme Court order prohibiting the sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways, prominent hotel establishments have sought an alternative to overcome the situation. (PTI)

In the wake of Supreme Court order prohibiting the sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways, prominent hotel establishments have sought an alternative to overcome the situation. Some hotels have altered the route to their entrances in the hope of crossing the 500-metre mark. The Leela Ambience, for instance, has closed down the main entrance road which means that the guests have to go over 100 metres beyond the usual distance while travelling on the sector road from the highway, and then take a U-turn to enter the hotel, implying an additional 200 metres to the total distance, according to an Indian Express report.

It is reported that officials from prominent hotels are facing embarrassment while explaining the situation to the guests especially the ones from abroad. Guests in several hotels located along the National Highway-8 (NH-8) received not-so-happy experience when the hotel staff unexpectedly arrived to empty the minibars. Also, the ban has affected the footfalls and the sales have fallen sharply. As per sources, an executive director of a prominent hotel quoting statistics said that the footfall at the restaurants and outlets has been the lowest ever. He added that people who come to a resort, expects an all-encompassing experience of which alcohol remains an important part. He said that explaining this development to foreigners is especially difficult because they are not used to such things. He further added that in this way, the order can drastically affect foreign tourism also.