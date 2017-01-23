Supreme Court directs centre to set up mobile verification mechanism, wants reply in two weeks

The SC bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar said that there was no concrete process in place to weed out fraudulent subscribers to have a shot at cracking down on unlawful activities. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to put in place a mechanism to ensure the verification of mobile phone subscribers to ward off frauds. The apex court gave the centre a window of 2 weeks for the same cause. The SC bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar said that there was no concrete process in place to weed out fraudulent subscribers to have a shot at cracking down on unlawful activities. The SC asked the government to start with the verification drive and set a specific deadline for the completion of the process.

According to IE, the SC bench said that if the people issued SIM cards without any proper system of verification, then the cops won’t be able to catch the fictitious people if they withdraw money off somebody else. The bench asked the Centre to start a process of verification inform the court as to how quickly it could be done. The Lokniti Foundation-filed PIL highlights the issuance of cards without proper verification which results in various monetary frauds and certain terror activities.

Also watch:

In its petition before the apex court, the NGO sought directions to DoT and TRAI to ensure 100 per cent verification of mobile phone subscribers with regard to their identity, addresses and that no fake or unverified identity is accepted for subscription of mobile phones. It had also sought that Aadhaar Card or other biometric identification may be made compulsory for verification of the mobile phone users. It had claimed that around 5.25 crore mobile phone subscribers (about 5 percent of the total) are unverified, despite the directions given by apex court and instructions issued by DoT itself from time to time to ensure mobile phone subscriber verification.