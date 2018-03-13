Supreme Court directs CBI, ED to complete 2G probe in six months

Flaying the investigative agencies for taking so long to conclude the probe, the Supreme Court directed the CBI and the ED to complete investigations into the cases linked to the 2G spectrum scam, including the Aircel-Maxis deal, in six months.

Flaying the investigative agencies for taking so long to conclude the probe, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to complete investigations into the cases linked to the 2G spectrum scam, including the Aircel-Maxis deal, in six months. A bench comprising justices Arun Misra and Naveen Sinha also directed the Centre to file a status report on the investigation into the 2G spectrum scam and related cases arising out of it in two weeks. “It is a very important case and the country must know the results whatever it may be…why is this investigation taking so long and what are the reasons for delay?” said the bench, adding that the matter has come up after four years and it’s time “you give all answers”. The bench also observed that people of this country cannot be kept in dark in the sensitive matter like this. Giving reasons for the delay, attorney general KK Venugopal told the judges that Malaysia-based businessman Anant Krishnan, against whom a charge sheet has been filed, is not cooperating in the Aircel Maxis probe and had failed to join the investigations despite several court orders. The Aircel-Maxis case pertains to the FIPB approval granted in 2006 by then finance minister P Chidambaram. The agency has alleged that the approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal was given by Chidambaram beyond his mandate. The ED also alleges that a company promoted by Chidambaram’s son Karti and others allegedly received $2 lakh from the Maxis Group in the guise of software consultancy. The next date of hearing is on April 3.