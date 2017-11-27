Supreme Court declines plea by woman claiming to be Jayalalithaa’s daughter

She claimed she was the biological daughter of Jayalalithaa and this was conveyed to her by her foster father before he died. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition by an Amrutha, who claimed to be a biological daughter of the late J. Jayalalithaa, to exhume the AIADMK leader’s body for a DNA test to establish the petitioner’s parentage. Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta, however, permitted her to move the Madras High Court with her prayer. Amrutha said her foster parents — the sister and brother-in-law of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister — had adopted her in 1982. She claimed she was the biological daughter of Jayalalithaa and this was conveyed to her by her foster father before he died. She urged the court to order exhumation of the body of her “mother” so that the family could perform her funeral in a traditional manner.

(Further details awaited)