Supreme Court collegium recommends 6 names for appointment of judges in 2 High Courts

The Supreme Court collegium today recommended six names for the appointment as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court and Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The collegium, headed by the Chief Justice Dipak Misra, recommended the names of judicial officer Rashid Ali Dar and advocates Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Nazir Ahmed Beig and Sindhu Sharma to be appointed as judges of the J and High Court and directed that seniority be fixed as per the existing practice. For the Gauhati High Court, the collegium cleared the names of advocates Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Nani Tagia to be appointed as judges.

The collegium said it “resolves to recommend that advocates Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Nani Tagia, be appointed as judges of the Gauhati High Court. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice”. “So far as recommendation relating to advocate Nani Tagia is concerned, one of the members of the collegium, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, for reason of propriety, has not participated in the proceedings since Shri Tagia was his junior while he was in the profession,” the collegium resolution said.

For all other recommendations, Justice Gogoi was the part of the collegium along with Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice J Chelameswar. The collegium also said it “interacted” with candidates before recommending their elevation to the two high courts and that it has been following this practice since last month.