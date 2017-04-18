Supreme Court blocks Srinivasan comeback as BCCI representative

N Srinivasan.

The Supreme Court on Monday barred former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan from representing the Indian cricket board in International Cricket Council (ICC) meets, saying there is a “cloud on Srinivasan’s integrity.” It further said that the BCCI will be represented by its acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary at the next ICC meet, which is set to take place on April 24. Chaudhary will be accompanied by BCCI’s CEO Rahul Johri.

A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra said that N Srinivasan cannot go as he has been “held guilty by this court for conflict of interest and abuse of authority… a man, once having a conflict of interest, cannot go.” The top court had last year in January barred Srinivasan from contesting any BCCI polls unless he forsakes ownership of an IPL team.

Earlier this month, a BCCI special general meeting was adjourned due to the presence of some of the officials, who were rendered ineligible of holding office within the structures of the Indian cricket board. The Committee of Administrators had asked the Supreme Court to nominate a BCCI representative at the ICC and also clarify whether office bearers disqualified by the Lodha Committee’s recommendations could return as representatives of state associations or the BCCI.

COA filed the application after Srinivasan and secretary Niranjan Shah attended the meetings ahead of the special general body meeting of the BCCI.

It said that Srinivasan and Shah were rendered ineligible to become office-bearers in the BCCI and state cricket associations by virtue of the apex court’s verdict. Amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium, who has been assisting the court, argued that a person who has been disqualified cannot represent the BCCI in the ICC meeting.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for the cricket associations of the armed forces, an association of universities and Railways, told the court that a person having the know-how and experience of at least 15-20 years in the affairs of cricket body should go for the ICC meeting.