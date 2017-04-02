After Supreme Court’s order on liquor ban, 4 & 5 star hotels may lose status

Supreme Court in its 15th December judgment had banned the sale of liquor within 500 meters from the edge of the national highway. (Reuters)

After the Supreme Court order that its December 15 ban on sale of liquor within 500 meters from the National and State highway also applies to all hotels and restaurants, four and five-star hotels situated in the vicinity of highways are worried that they will lose their status. The ban will come into effect from today. The industry body, Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India would be discussing the issue with the Ministry of Tourism. FHRAI secretary general Amitabh Devendra said that in addition to discussing the matter with the government, he would also be discussing the status of the hotels with the ministry. Furthermore, he said that he would also seek legal advice, reported Indian Express.

Talking about the impact Supreme Court judgment will make on the industry, Amitabh Devendra informed that FHRAI is assessing the number of hotels and restaurants which would be hit by the order. A figure which is expected to be huge. Ministry of Tourism December 2015 data reveals that there are 197 approved four-star hotels and 252 five star hotels.

Amitabh Devendra said that there has to be a better mechanism to control drunk and driving. FHRAI is yet to give the number of hotels and restaurants which would be affected but the figures from Delhi is a major source of concern for the sector as all ten operational hotels which are situated near Indira Gandhi International Airport and lies within the 500 m of NH8. CII committee head, Arun Nanda and Mahindra Holidays and Resorts founder said that such a ban would adversely affect the industry raising concern he said there are hotels in the vicinity of highways, international and domestic airports and tourist spots.

