Supreme Court asks CBI to respond on Karti travel plans on Monday

The CBI had objected to Karti Chidambaram’s London travel to attend a lecture on the ground that he may tamper with the evidence against him. (Image: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave time to the CBI till Monday to share it views on whether Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, can be allowed conditional travel to the UK for 4-5 days. Karti wants to make a trip to Cambridge in December in connection with the admission of his daughter in Cambridge next year. He has also attached a communication from the Cambridge University saying that his daughter’s interview for admission was scheduled for December 5. A bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra gave further time till Monday to the investigative agency after Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought more time to take instructions on Karti’s travel plans. Last week, the apex court after perusing the “incriminating material” supplied by the CBI in a sealed cover had rejected Karti’s request to travel abroad to attend a lecture in London last week.

The CBI had objected to Karti’s going abroad on the ground that he may tamper with the evidence against him. Karti has a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him by the government to prevent him from travelling abroad. The case against Karti pertains to an FIR lodged by the CBI on May 15, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media, which was then run by Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukherjea, for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

While INX Media had approval for foreign investment worth Rs 4.62 crore, it had managed to raise around Rs 305 crore in 2007 through “influence in the finance ministry.” At that time P Chidambaram was the finance minister, according to the CBI. The CBI had issued notice on June 15 asking Karti to appear before the investigating officer on June 29. The investigative agency had then on June 16 issued the LOC. The LOCs were also issued against the three directors of Advantage Strategic Consulting, the company which had received the kickbacks on behalf of Karti.