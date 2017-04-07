Supreme Court approves Prashant Kishor’s appointment as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s advisor

The Chief Justice JS Khehar also said that the Chief Minister might have confidence in Prashant Kishor. He might have worked with him and we can’t interfere in that.

In a fresh development, Supreme Court has said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done nothing wrong by appointing Political strategist Prashant Kishor as his advisor and he can keep the status of Cabinet Minister. According to the media reports, The Chief Justice JS Khehar also said that the Chief Minister might have confidence in him. He might have worked with him and we can’t interfere in that.

Earlier, a lawyer had pointed out that Prashant was given the position with the rank of Cabinet Minister when there was already a team of bureaucrats assisting the Chief Minister and the minister should pick up an advisor from the team. The lawyer had also asked for the removal of Prashant Kishor from the post as there was no reason to appoint him.

However, Chief Minister considers Prashant Kishor as the one of the major reason behind the re-election of his government in Bihar. It was Kishor who had suggested that an alliance of JD(U), RJD and Congress would work for all three parties.

Prashant Kishor, 39, hails from Bihar and is considered as the real brain behind the landslide victory of BJP in 2014. He was the one behind organising the popular Chai Pe Charcha and the entire social media campaign was planned and implemented by him. Though he failed abysmally for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh but was also the reason behind the Congress victory in Punjab.