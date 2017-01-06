Supreme Court accepts Markandey Katju’s unconditional apology over blog

In a blog, he had criticised the top court. (PTI)

The former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has tendered an unconditional apology to the top court criticising it in an earlier blog. The top court has accepted it.

Last year on November 11, he had to appear before the top court after he had questioned the top court’s judgement in a murder case. In a Facebook post, he had stated that the court’s Sept 15 order needs to be reviewed in an open court hearing.He had said that the Supreme Court had ‘grievously erred by law’ in the Soumya case, in which the death sentence of the accused Govindachamy was commuted.

The apex court quashed Govindachamy’s death penalty, but upheld life imprisonment for raping 23-year-old Soumya in 2011. The death penalty was sentenced by a Fast Track Court in Thrissur,which was later upheld by Kerala High Court.