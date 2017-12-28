Support triple talaq Bill, but it must be strengthened: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said it supports the triple talaq Bill but suggested that it be strengthened in favour of Muslim women, and the law must ensure that the subsistence allowance and maintenance to the women and the children is not stopped. (Reuters)

The Congress on Thursday said it supports the triple talaq Bill but suggested that it be strengthened in favour of Muslim women, and the law must ensure that the subsistence allowance and maintenance to the women and the children is not stopped. “Congress was the first political party to welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to ban the practice of instant triple talaq and also said that this is a firm step towards the protection of women’s rights,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. The party supports the law of banning instant triple talaq and “we believe that there is a need to strengthen this law. We have certain suggestions to strengthen it to protect the rights of these women”, he said. The Congress leader said: “The Bill needs to be strengthened in favour of women and Muslim women per se. The concern that the Congress has expressed… have any punishment that you want… but ensure that the subsistence allowance under this act and maintenance under the 1986 Act for the children and Muslim women is not stopped.”

“If the person who is supposed to pay maintenance, as also subsistence allowance, is in jail, does this Bill ensure that that maintenance and subsistence allowance is recovered from his estate or property. The answer is no,” he added. “… Can such a provision be made, the government should consider it. What if the property is joint. Does the Bill provide that the property can be divided and maintenance be paid. The answer is no. Should the government consider it. Answer is yes.” Surjewala also asked what if the person doesn’t have property which is tangible enough to pay for that subsistence allowance and maintenance, “has the government made any other provision, the answer is no. Should the government do so, the answer is yes. “So, all these issues of payment of maintenance and subsistence allowance have been placed and they have to answer that,” he added.