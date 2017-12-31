Superstar Rajinikanth announces entry into politics; from film industry to politicians, here are the reactions

Actor Rajinikanth. (PTI)

For his fans and friends, Rajinikanth ended this year with a big bang! The superstar announced the good news of joining politics today, the last day of 2017. He has thereby laid all speculation of his entry into politics to rest and said that he will be forming a new political party. “My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don’t take this decision at least now. In next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu,” he said while addressing a gathering at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. But his entry in the political dynamics has met with mixed reactions from the people of the cinema industry as well as from the political landscape. Kamal Haasan welcomed the move by Rajinikanth and congratulated him over for his decision. ”I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome, ” the actor said. Kamal Haasan had earlier hinted he was willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics.

But BJP leader Subramanian Swamy mocked Rajnikanth’s arrival in politics saying that it is a gimmick. ”He only announced he is entering politics, had no details or documents, he is illiterate. Its only media hype, people of Tamil Nadu are intelligent, said the senior leader. He further threatened to expose the superstar and said, ” Let him announce political party name and candidates and then I will expose him.”

A dear friend of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his move of joining politics by sharing a picture of the superstar in Twitter and wrote, ” My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!”

Rajinikanth, who announced his entry as a ‘guardian of the protectors of democracy’, also expressed his fear of the media, and remembered the late actor, humorist and political analyst, Cho Ramaswamy, on this occasion. “I don’t fear entering politics, but I fear the media. I am still a child in this context. I need to be more active and alert on the media. Cho sir had already warned me about the same. Today, I miss him a lot; he would have given me more strength for this new beginning,” said the superstar.

However, Rajinikanth appealed to his fans to not enter into any political stint until he forms the party, and also called out to his fans to assist him in forming the structure of the party.