Super area vs carpet area of flats: Why Noida, Greater Noida home buyers are unhappy with Yogi Adityanath government

Flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida are disappointed with the CM Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government for not executing registration of flats based on carpet area as per the Real Estate Regulatory Act, 2016 (RERA). According to a report in Hindustan Times, flat buyers said that the UP stamps and registration department is still executing registration of properties on the basis of super area not carpet area. And, this is not in compliance with RERA. Morever, it also burdening buyers and violating RERA. Basically, carpet area is the space contained among the inner faces of the walls, on the other hand the super area includes spaces outside the walls. The super area space includes balcony, clubs, shafts and lift area. As per the HT report citing RERA rules, a builder cannot use the super area now.

SK Nagrath, a retired army official and the president of Jaypee Aman flat owners’ welfare association says,”If UP government continues to flout the law, we will protest.”

Earlier, the UP government had extended the deadline for registration for builders under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), until August 15.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on June 26 had launched UP RERA website. Taking to Twitter, the UP CM informed, “In Lucknow today in a Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority programme.” CM Yogi in another tweet shared pictures from the event writing that he has launched the UP RERA portal. As the portal has been launched now, people are curious to know what it is all about and what UP RERA website will do for home buyers, builders and other people interested in real estate sector in Uttar Pradesh. The UP RERA basically means Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The link to the website is http://www.up-rera.in/

Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 is an Act of the Parliament of India which seeks to protect home-buyers as well as help boost investments in the real estate industry. The Act came into force from 1 May 2016.