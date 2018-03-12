‘Supari Killing’! Subramanian Swamy makes this allegation in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeks probe

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy at Parliament, on the first day of the second phase of the budget session, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

In the wake of Congress president Rahul Gandhi claiming he and his sister Priyanka have forgiven killers of their father and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday said he suspected ‘supari (contract) killing’ for financial gains. The BJP leader also demanded a probe into the death of the former Prime Minister.

Swamy told ANI that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) had said they killed Rajiv because the latter had sent the Indian Army to Sri Lanka. However, Swamy said, Rajiv was just acting upon a resolution that was of the Parliament that said Sri Lanka had asked for Indian Army assistance to fight against the LTTE.

Interacting with IIM alumni in Singapore, Rahul had said on March 9 that he had his sister have forgiven killers of Rajiv.

In a video on the interaction shared by the Congress, Rahul can be heard saying, “We were very upset and hurt and for many years we were quite angry. But, somehow, completely…in fact, completely (forgiven).”

“There is a history that when one realises that when these events take place, its collision of ideas, forces, confusion. That’s where you get caught. I remember when I saw Mr Prabhakaran on TV lying dead, I got two feelings – one was why they are humiliating this man in this way.

“And second was I felt really bad for him and for his kids and I did that because I understood deeply what it meant to be on the other side of that thing. So to me when I see violence regardless of who it is, I know that there is a human being behind that, there is a family behind that, a kid crying behind that.

“I have been through a lot of pain to get this and it is something I consider very valuable. I find it difficult to hate people, even my sister does.”

Reacting to Rahul’s remarks, Swamy today alleged that suspicions have come to the fore because of the leniency being given to the killers of the former PM.

The former PM was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber of LTTE on 21 May 1993 during an election rally.

“Kya Rajiv Gandhi unka property hai? Wo desh ke pradhanmantri they, usiliye unki hatya hui. Inhone desh ke pradhanmanttri ki neeti par aitraaz kar ke uski jaan li to aage kaun himmat karega sahi neeti lene ke liye (Is Rajiv Gandhi their property? He was the PM of the country, hence he was murdered. Who will show courage in future to make right policies when Rajiv was killed because some objected to his decisions.”

Swamy alleged that Rahul lacks “patriotism” and that he should understand that punishment was given the killers of Indian PM, not his father.

The BJP MP questioned as to why Priyanka regularly visits convicts in jail.

Why did Priyanka (Gandhi) visit the convicts in jail; only the relatives of convicts are allowed to visit them, which she is not. Furthermore, Sonia (Gandhi) took care of Nalini’s daughter’s education in England. Nalini was also awarded a scholarship to study computer science in the Indira Gandhi University. I don’t understand why they are showing such sympathy. I suspect there is something wrong,” ANI quoted Swamy as saying.

“Sonia Gandhi benefitted the most with the killing of Rajiv Gandhi,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CBI today asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a plea by convict A G Periavalan, which seeks a recall of apex court’s May 1999 judgement.

The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi took place on May 21, 1991, night at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu during an election rally. It was carried out by a female suicide bomber identified as Dhanu.