‘Suno babu, baat samjho’: Nitish Kumar’s words of wisdom to Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar Assembly

“Suno babu, baat samjho (Listen kid, try to understand),” is how Kumar addressed Tejashwi Yadav.

A usually quiet Nitish Kumar must have felt unease as he intervened during a heated verbal exchange in Bihar Assembly and passed a piece of advice to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. “Suno babu, baat samjho (Listen kid, try to understand),” is how Kumar addressed Tejashwi Yadav. The war of words began when state Energy Minister Bijendra Yadav was making a statement inside the assembly.

While the state minister was speaking, Yadav alleged that for the past several hours, riots had been taking place at Aurangabad. He also claimed that shops belonging to a community were being set afire and curfew had to be imposed. Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, made the allegations hours after the reports of communal tensions in the Assembly.

While Yadav was speaking, Kumar made an intervention and said that House must not be used to give publicity to rumours which could aggravate communal tensions.

The Bihar Chief Minister said that Ram Navami had passed off peacefully in Bihar “with a few exceptions” and addded that there was no report of curfew or police firing in Aurangabad.

“If you (Tejashwi) try to give vent to rumours through the House, it vitiates the atmosphere…Please don’t do such things,” Kumar said.

Kumar suggested that alleged incident in Aurangabad is a local issue and shouldn’t be raised at the state level. “If there is any local issue and you want to make it a state-level one through the House, then it will be construed that you are willing to whip up passions… We all should try to maintain peace and amity,” the chief minister said.

Kumar further advised Yadav that he has a long political career ahead and hence should be willing to learn. The Bihar CM turned towards veteran RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, and said, “Why does anyone not teach him (Tejashwi) some basics?”

Kumar further assured Assembly that no culprit will be spared. “We all, including the DGP and the Home Secretary, are talking to the people concerned. Senior officials have been rushed to the spot to keep things under control,” he said.