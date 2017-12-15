Sunny Leone show controversy in Bengaluru: Karnataka minister makes this big remark

Karnataka Home Minister issues clarification on Sunny Leon participation in a New Year event in the state

In an effort to pacify the members of pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene (KARAVE), who staged a state-wide demonstration, protesting against actor Sunny Leone taking part in a party event in the state, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has made a statement clearing that the state government hasn’t granted any permission for any such event. He said, “No permission has been granted for Time Creation’s December 31st (New Year’s eve) event in which Sunny Leone was to take part,” as per a tweet by ANI. Earlier, in the day, the state of Karnataka saw wide-spread protests against the participation of Sunny Leone in a New Year’s event. As per various media reports, Sunny was expected to participate in a New Year party event at Manyatha Tech Park on December 31 night.

Jayadev Prasad, Secretary of KARAVE told ANI, “We don’t have any objections, if she (Sunny) attends the programme with a saree as per Indian culture. If she attends the event, with a half dress or in any other ways we will commit suicide at the event.” Notably, Sunny Leone has been invited to participate in New Year’s Eve Party named “Sunny Night in Bengaluru NYE 2018”. “We have already purchased 70 tickets for the event. If she dances half-naked, we will protest more and then commit suicide to save our culture,” added Prasad.

The members of a pro-Kannada group, on Friday, staged a protest outside the Manyata Tech Park wearing black headbands, black arm ribbons and burning posters of the actress. The pro-Kannada outfit demands that the show must not happen as it will affect the existing Kannada culture and they believe that shows with an actress like Sunny Leone will cause more harm to their tradition.

This is not the lone instance of protests against the actress, there have been similar protests against Sunny Leone, owing to her past as a former adult star, prior to joining Bollywood.