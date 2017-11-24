Sunny Leone lashes out at Jet Airways, takes to Twitter to slam flight delays

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, took to Twitter today to complain about delays experienced on four Jet Airways flights this week.(Image: IE)

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, took to Twitter today to complain about delays experienced on four Jet Airways flights this week. “Seriously, it’s crazy the amount of delays @jetairways is having everyday. Was on a plane all week and usually only with Jet (Airways) but everyday was delayed at least by 1 hour. Ruined my week of sleep (sic)! Something needs to be done,” Leone wrote in a tweet. Her husband, Daniel Weber, posted that he received a call from the airline’s customer care who sought to blame the airport instead.

“Call from @jetairways this morning to me after a complaint about 4 flight delays this week — sir, it is the airport’s fault , not the airline’s, don’t be mad at us !… Good response @jetairways,” Weber wrote. Weber told PTI that the four flights included two from Delhi and a flight each from Mumbai and Ahmedabad. “Jet Airways is always late,” he claimed. Jet Airways, however, did not comment on the matter. A three-week long protest by Jet Airways pilots last month severely affected the airline’s punctuality.

The protest against the management’s alleged failure to clear salary dues saw pilots refuse to operate flights beyond their roster. The Naresh Goyal-owned full service carrier also registered the lowest on-time performance (OTP) last month with only 64 per cent of its flights arriving and departing on time. Its OTP was the worst for Mumbai (56.9 per cent) and Delhi (64.1 per cent), which account for most of its flight operations.