Sunjuwan attack: Body of another soldier recovered; toll rises to 10

With the recovery of another soldier’s body during searches inside the Sunjuwan army camp, the death toll in the terror attack in Jammu has risen to seven, army said. (PTI)

The body of another soldier was today recovered from the encounter site inside the Sunjuwan Military camp here, taking the death toll in the terror attack to 10, including six Army personnel and three terrorists of the JeM. The body of the Army jawan was recovered during the clearance operation at the camp last night, Jammu-based Army Public Relation Officer Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI. A group of heavily-armed men struck the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry before dawn on February 10, killing six people including five soldiers. Five Army personnel, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, and the father of one of the slain soldiers, were killed and 10 others, including two officers and six women and children, were injured in the incident.

The bodies of the three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were also recovered along with huge cache of arms and ammunition during the search operation. Meanwhile, Lt Col Anand said Chief Minsiter Mehbooba Mufti is attending the wreath-laying ceremony of the four slain soldiers, belonging to the Kashmir Valley, at the airport here.

He said that the mortal remains of four Kashmiri soldiers and the civilian would be flown to Srinagar after the wreath-laying ceremony around 11 am and thereafter to their native places for burial.