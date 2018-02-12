Sunjuwan attack: Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists attack army camp, here is what we know so far

Sunjuwan army camp attack: Army has launched a combing operation.

Sunjuwan army camp attack: Five jawans and one civilian were killed in a shocking and deadly attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu. The attack has evoked strong reactions from India, with questions being raised over the alleged role of Pakistan behind this. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack and said all Indians across political lines stand united with the Army’s men and women. Army has launched a combing operation. Earlier, Army spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand confirmed that the Army found the bodies of three of its personnel and a civilian, taking the toll to six in the attack, and gunned down three terrorists.

Here are the latest developments in Sunjuwan attack so far

On Sunday night, Army fired mortar shells at the vacated residential quarters of the Sunjuwan military camp, setting them ablaze. “The Army has launched a fire assault as a part of a sanitisation and clearing operation. There was no exchange of fire,” the Jammu-based Army PRO said, according to reports.

Lt Col Anand said five Army men, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and the father of a soldier were killed in the attack by the terrorists who struck at the sprawling camp of the 36 Brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI). In a statement, he said three heavily armed terrorists were killed in the operation.

In Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the operation against terrorists would be successfully concluded. He said that he thought it was not proper for him to comment when the operation is still on. “I’m sure that our jawans, who are in the operation, will successfully conclude it,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has rejected allegations that it was involved in the terror attack on Sunjwan Army camp and Islamabad has accused the Indian media and officials of making “irresponsible” statements even before any investigation is initiated. Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson also accused India of carrying out a “smear campaign against Pakistan and the deliberate creation of war hysteria.”

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has visited the camp and examined the evidence collected by the Army from the site of the gun battle, an official said.

The latest attack on the camp comes 15 months after the Jammu region was hit by a similar attack. Notably, on November 29, 2016, terrorists had stormed the Army’s Nagrota camp on the outskirts of the city, killing seven personnel, including two officers.

Those killed were identified as Subedar Madan Lal Choudhary, Subdebar Mohmmad Ashraf Mir, Havaldar Habib-Ullah Qurashi, Naik Manzoor Ahmed, Lance Naik Mohmmad Iqbal — all from the JAKLI, besides the father of Lance Naik Mohmmad Iqbal, he said.

Meanwhile, high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security has been beefed up. Intelligence inputs had warned of an attack on an Army or security establishment by the Pakistan-based JeM in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, who was hanged on February 9, 2013, for the 2001 attack on Parliament House.