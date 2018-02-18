Sunjuwan army camp attack: Here is what JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar said about ‘Afzal Guru squad’

JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (IE)

Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Maulana Masood Azhar has written about the recent attack on the Sunjuwan military camp in Jammu and Kashmir in the latest issue of the group’s online mouthpiece. Azhar in his article boasted about the attack and said how India (from north to south) has been in the grip of panicked since then. He said,“Only three mujahideen destroyed the Sunjuwan military camp. For three days, they withstood thousands of troops, special squads, helicopters and tanks. Entire India from head to toe panicked.”

In another article Jaish leader also said that the attack was launched by ‘the Afzal Guru squad’ of Jaish. Azhar wrote the article on the attack under his pen name ‘Saidi’ in his weekly column ‘Rang-U-Noor’. The article was published in the February 14 edition of Al Qalam. He did not take direct responsibility for the attack though. Azhar also wrote that “the attack by these three fidayeens has carried forward the legacy of Khalid Bin Waleed” — in a reference to the historical military figure in Islam.

The terrorist attack on the military station was carried out by three militants in the early hours on February 10. The attack left five soldiers and a relative of a soldier dead. The three terrorists were identified as Pakistanis and they belonged to JeM. They were all gunned down.

Azhar in his article explained,”When I heard the details of the attack on the Sunjuwan military camp by Kashmiri mujahideen, I remembered Khalid Bin Waleed. Imagine, despite such a huge strength of the enemy, three mujahideen entered a military camp and fought for more than 50 hours, targeting the enemy posts. Is it any ordinary thing? There were miracles taking place. The Kashmiri leadership was saying that the number of mujaideen is only three. Next day India claimed that three mujahideen have been martyred, but the sounds of explosions and firing were still coming from within the camp. With the help of media, the entire world was watching this miracle. If all the three were already martyred, who were fighting then? Whose fear made them take tanks inside the camp? Why were they (the Indian Army) blowing up their own buildings? India should reflect on this attack and they will understand that defeat is their destiny.”

Jaish leader Talha Saif claimed that the militants had taken hostages inside the Army camp and that the Army had to use tanks to fight the three. He also claimed that the militants had written slogans on the walls of the station, which the Army had later painted over. He wrote that the graph of militant movement in Kashmir was rising fast and that local militants were becoming “fidayeens” for the first time.

The militants were able to carry out the attack on the military station despite a red alert across the state and despite warnings by security agencies that Jaish’s Afzal Guru squad may strike on the fifth anniversary of his hanging.