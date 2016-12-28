Sunder Lal Patwa, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, passes away

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday morning. (IE)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday morning. Patwa was elected twice as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, once a period of just two months, from January 20, 1980 to February 17, 1980, when he was a part of Janata Party and second time he came to power when he was with the Bharatiya Janta Party from March 5, 1990, to December 15, 1992.

Born on November 11, 1924, Sunder Lal Patwa started his political career in 1951 with Jana Sangh, which later merged with the Janata Party. Patwa was earlier associated with Indore Rajya Praja Mandal, RSS and was an RSS Vistarak as well.

He was imprisoned for seven months for participating in R.S.S. movement in 1948 and was an active worker of Jana Sangh since 1951, Chairman of District Cooperative Bank, Director, State Cooperative Bank and State Cooperative Marketing Sangh and Treasurer, Jana Sangh from 1967-74.

He was Detained under M.I.S.A. during Emergency from June 1975 to January 1977. He was awarded the “Vidhan Gaurav” in the All India Conference of Presiding Officers, 1989.