Sumitra Mahajan hosts newly married MPs for a lavish dinner

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (PTI)

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday organized a feast for newly-married members of the parliament along with their spouses at her residence in New Delhi. While there is always a lot of conflict between the proceedings of the two Houses of Parliament, Mahajan took an initiative to break the ice. She not only invited the newly-married members but expanded the list to include several under-40 MPs as well, according to an Indian Express report. The 4 newly married invitees included- Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Tej Pratap Singh and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)’s Dushyant Chautala. Mahajan offered a lavish spread to her guests and even presented them with gifts and mementos.

Earlier in the week, the Lok Sabha speaker hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing Vice President of India, Mohammad Hamid Ansari at the Parliament. The list of attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with the ministers of the central government and the opposition. Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad were also present on the occasion, according to sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat.

A painting was presented by Mahajan to the outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari, while a memento was presented to his wife Salma Ansari. Ansari has served as the 12th Vice-President of the country and also as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. His last day in the VP’s office will be on August 10.