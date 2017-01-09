Sumit Verma kissing ‘prank’ video: Furious Anand Mahindra says ‘I’d kick the s*** out of him if he tried that with my daughters’

Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra lashed out at the so-called YouTube ‘prankster Sumit Vera. (YouTube)

Sumit Verma kissing ‘prank’ video: Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, had the perfect reaction to the so-called ‘prankster’ on YouTube Sumit Verma, who had a channel dedicated entirely to the horrendous purpose of kissing random girls on the street and then running away. “Am a liberal in my views, but frankly, if anyone tried this with my daughters, let alone film it, I would kick the **** out of him,” the business mogul wrote on Twitter and we’re in complete agreement with him. Now, the only thing we’re hoping for is that he somehow bumps into the lecherous YouTuber and has the chance to follow through on his promise.

Am a liberal in my views, but frankly, if anyone tried this with my daughters, let alone film it, I would kick the **** out of him… http://t.co/nshfiElLFC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 9, 2017

Sumit Verma’s channel The Crazy Sumit came to attention of the media after it left viewers aghast and went viral on the internet. The question of women’s safety came into the spotlight, as the video perfectly highlighted the inexcusable ‘boys will be boys’ mentality – it’s just a prank, even if the girl was probably repulsed by the sight of me, no harm done, right? The video may have been titled ‘Funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017’, but it was just another appaling excuse to degrade women.

While Verma later deleted the videos and issued an apology, one wonders if there’s any real remorse. The channel continued to feature the repulsive videos even as the nation was thrown into a debate over women’s safety after the Bengaluru molestation incidents. Apologizing isn’t enough, we’d like to see some real justice doled out to the pervert and have him meet Mr. Mahindra face to face. Can’t someone arrange that ‘prank’ to be worked out somehow?