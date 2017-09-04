Sultan Ahmed death: Mamata Banerjee claims TMC MP was under stress due to CBI probe in Narada case

“I have heard that the CBI has sent him (Ahmed) a letter today also,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.( Image Credit: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sultan Ahmed, who passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning, was under stress due to CBI probe in connection with the Narada case, news agency PTI reported. “I have heard that the CBI has sent him (Ahmed) a letter today also,” she was quoted as saying by PTI. “The Narada case is about an amount of just Rs 1 lakh or Rs 1.5 lakh. He was under tension…. He was not that old. This is a very sad news. We are all very sad,” the TMC chief added. 64-year-old Ahmed, an MP from Uluberia in Howrah district of West Bengal, was rushed to a private hospital this morning after getting cardiac arrest. Ahmed, however, was declared brought dead by hospital authorities, PTI reports. The report says that Ahmed had been interrogated by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the sting operation.

The TMC leader is now survived by wife and two sons. In his key roles as a politician, Ahmed served as the Union Minister of State for Tourism in the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh. He even served as an MLA twice in West Bengal. Banerjee condoled the death and tweeted, “Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family.” Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and PM Narendra Modi also expressed grief at the passing away of Ahmed. “Saddened on the demise of LS MP & former Union Minister Shri Sultan Ahmed. My thoughts are with his family & supporters in this sad hour, (sic)” PM Modi tweeted.