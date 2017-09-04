Sultan Ahmed dead at 64; Trinamool Lok Sabha MP suffered massive heart-attack in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sultan Ahmed today passed away in Kolkata. The 64-year-old MP from Uluberia constituency suffered a massive cardiac arrest following which he was taken to Belle Vue Clinic. (ANI)

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sultan Ahmed today passed away in Kolkata. The 64-year-old MP from Uluberia constituency suffered a massive cardiac arrest following which he was taken to Belle Vue Clinic. The doctors at the private hospital declared him brought dead, according to reports. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Ahmed. She also expressed condolences to the family of her ‘long term colleague’. Ahmed was an ardent follower of football. He was considered to be one of the most friendly officials in Kolkata football circuit for years. Ahmed served as the Union Minister of State for Tourism in the Manmohan Singh government. Apart from this, he was a two-time Congress MLA from Entally (1987–91 and 1996–2001) before joining the present ruling dispensation of Bengal.

“Sultan Ahmed has expired. He had a massive cardiac arrest at his home at about 11 15 to 11 30 am. By the time he was brought here it was 12 15 pm. We started the treatment but we had to declare him brought dead,” a doctor at the Belle Vue Clinic was quoted as saying by IE.

CM Mamata Banerjee condoled his death. “Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family”, she said in a tweet.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also expressed grief at the passing away of Ahmed.